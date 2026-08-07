CEO says candidate demanded 50,000 raise, vanished with company laptop

The founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies says he was forced to threaten legal action against a new employee who made a series of unprofessional choices — starting with the demand of a last minute increase to her pay package and ending with her joining another company a day after her onboarding.

Gaurav Kheterpal is the Jaipur-based founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies.

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Gaurav Kheterpal shared an X post calling out the candidate’s behaviour. He said that the candidate, named Divya, joined Vanshiv at a package of ₹15 lakh per annum.

Candidate sought last-minute salary hike

Recounting the sequence of events, Kheterpal claimed that his company had waited three months for the candidate to complete her notice period before joining.

According to him, just three days before her scheduled joining date, she asked for a salary hike of ₹50,000. Despite the last-minute request, the company agreed because it did not want to risk another candidate backing out at the eleventh hour.

Kheterpal said the candidate then completed her onboarding formalities and collected her company-issued laptop before requesting to work from home due to "personal problems". The company approved the request.

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{{^usCountry}} “Candidate shows up, does onboarding, collects laptop & asks for 'work from home' due to personal problems. You agree,” Kheterpal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Candidate shows up, does onboarding, collects laptop & asks for 'work from home' due to personal problems. You agree,” Kheterpal said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he alleged that the very next day, she stopped responding to calls, emails and instant messages. In short, she took the company laptop and vanished.

“Get your laptop collected”

The CEO said the company eventually managed to contact the employee, who told them she could not continue due to personal reasons.

In what the Jaipur-based founder called an act of “unbelievable audacity”, the new employee told them: “Get your laptop collected.”

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Kheterpal said he had to personally intervene and send an email warning that the company would initiate legal proceedings if the laptop was not returned to the office.

He shared a screenshot of his email to the candidate, Divya, in his X post.

The email said, “Hello Divya, This is extremely unprofessional behaviour and a legal offence. I'm asking that you submit the assets by 8 PM today at Vanshiv office failing which we'll have to initiate legal and criminal proceedings.”

“Our team was very patient with you for your notice period and this is certainly not what we had anticipated,” Kheterpal further said.

The candidate at this point realised that she could be in actual trouble and returned the laptop herself.

'She joined another company for ₹ 25,000 more'

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Kheterpal claimed the company later discovered that Divya had joined another organisation that offered her ₹25,000 more than Vanshiv Technologies.

Expressing his frustration, he wrote, "Imagine selling your soul for 25K! That too when you are on 15 LPA."

He argued that the company had lost three months in the hiring process only to end up back at the starting point. “After 3 months, we're back to square one while the candidate fulfilled her greed for 25K!” he concluded.