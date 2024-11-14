CEO slams people for not wearing masks amid rising AQI in Delhi-NCR

Air quality in New Delhi and surrounding NCR is deteriorating, causing a rise in severe breathing issues, including asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This situation has prompted many to take to social media to express their frustration. Among them is Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of ixigo, who slammed others for not wearing masks and avoiding discussions about this protective equipment with remarks like “Ab to hamein immunity hai ji (Now we are immune).” CEO Aloke Bajpai’s post on wearing masks amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi and NCR has divided the internet. (X/@ANI, Unsplash/Vera Davidova)

“At 500+ AQI, my kids seemed like the only ones wearing masks to school, and a parent asked me - everything OK with your son? Well, everything is not OK with the air these kids are breathing. And then I notice 50+ elderly people in my society on their morning walk. Why is there no public health awareness campaign around this yet? All you need to do is talk to some lung doctors to understand the looming health crisis. One middle aged uncle shrugs it off saying ‘Ab to hamein immunity hai ji’,” Bajpai wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

While many agreed with Bajpai, some suggested he move to a place with cleaner air quality. Just like this individual who wrote, “Masks might reduce disease spread but don’t fit tightly enough to significantly block polluted air. For those who have achieved financial independence, relocating to a place with cleaner air could be the first priority to put family health above familiarity or convenience.” Bajpai replied, “Have researched enough on this topic. N99 masks do help. Everyone can’t move. Not a real solution.”

Another commented, “N99 masks are just essential to step out nowadays. I find myself wearing them when cycling now. Too much dust and I can see a clear difference in how well I sleep.” A third commented, “Same. Our seven-year-old boy has been one of the few ones masked up at our condo's school bus stop since the past few weeks. Sigh!” A fourth expressed, “Drop the ego, come to Bangalore.”

