Chandrayaan-3: Twitter erupts in excitement as India all set to reach the moon

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is all set to take off. Chandrayaan-3will be launched on Friday at 2.35 pmfrom the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket. The official countdown for the launch began on Thursday, 13 July 2023.ISRO has alsocompleted a launch rehearsal lasting 24 hours for Chandrayaan-3. As the hours for Chandrayaan-3 to take off come closer, many netizens have expressed their excitement over the mission on Twitter. Several also shared their best wishes with ISRO.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14th. (ANI Photo)(ISRO Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: ISRO to launch third Moon exploration mission today: Top facts

Check out a few reactions from people on the launch of Chandrayaan-3:

Here's how a few people expressed their excitement:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some conveyed their best wishes for the mission:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Someone even called it a 'game changer' for India:

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, also took to Twitter to share his incredible art on Chandrayaan-3.

More about Chandrayaan-3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover make up Chandrayaan-3. Its goals include creating and showcasing innovative technologies needed for extraterrestrial missions. The rover, which will conduct chemical analyses of the lunar surface while moving, will be deployed by the lander once it lands at a specific location on the moon.

The lander and rover can only withstand one lunar day, which counts as 14 days on Earth. The reason for it to only function for a day is that it cannot handle the extreme cold at night. That's also why ISRO needs to land at dawn to maximise their operational time.

Where to watch the live launch of Chandrayaan-3?

One can watch ISRO's moon mission launch live on the official YouTube channel of ISRO. The live will begin at 2 pm. At the same time, Hindustan Times also brings you minutely updates on Chandrayaan-3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON