Chef makes mini skateboards with chocolate and caramel. Watch

A little delicious dish made of chocolate and caramel would be tough for anyone to resist. But when the treat looks as amazing as this one created by Amaury Guichon, it would be harder to take a bite out of it. The chef has posted a new video on his Instagram page and it shows him making a mini Skateboard Caramel Bar.

Guichon’s videos on his page show him creating some incredible things with chocolate - from a giant gorilla to a life-sized lion to a bald eagle more recently. This latest addition of a mini skateboard is no less in leaving one impressed. The clip shows the tiny details that go into making the skateboard - and yes, it even moves.

“Skateboard Caramel Bar! The coolest snack this summer!” says the caption shared on Instagram.

Watch Amaury Guichon's video below:

Within 14 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 3.5 lakh likes and several reactions from netizens.

“What kind of sorcery is this?” commented an Instagram user. “Amaury Guichon = Pastry Genius,” posted another. “Super cool!” reacted a third.

What do you think about this video and the Skateboard Caramel Bar?

