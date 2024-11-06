Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chef tempers chocolate mid-air while paragliding over Swiss countryside. Internet is in awe

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 06, 2024 06:19 PM IST

A chef made chocolate mid-air while paragliding over Interlaken, Switzerland, creating a bunny-shaped mould, and leaving viewers amazed and amused.

In a recent viral reel, a chef takes chocolate-making to new heights – quite literally. Shared on Instagram by @dives_josh, the clip captures a pastry chef creating a chocolate masterpiece while suspended mid-air over Interlaken, Switzerland. The footage has left viewers in awe as he performs the delicate art of tempering and pouring chocolate while soaring in a paragliding harness.

While paragliding over Switzerland, a chef made chocolate mid-air, wowing viewers online. (Instagram/dives_josh)
While paragliding over Switzerland, a chef made chocolate mid-air, wowing viewers online. (Instagram/dives_josh)

Suspended chocolate artistry

The video opens with the chef checking the chocolate’s temperature before his flight, ensuring it’s perfectly tempered for his high-altitude culinary venture. As the paragliding apparatus lifts him into the sky, he begins stirring the melted chocolate in a jar, carefully balancing his tools as he floats high above the picturesque Swiss landscape. Viewers are treated to breathtaking glimpses of the countryside below.

(Also read: Indian family tours Switzerland for just 90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread)

Crafting a chocolate bunny in the clouds

The most astonishing moment arrives as the chef carefully pours the chocolate into a bunny-shaped mould, coating its sides with precision despite the gentle turbulence of the flight. After fully lining the mould, he even crafts a chocolate base for the bunny. The clip concludes with his landing, where he proudly presents the finished product – a moulded chocolate bunny.

Watch the clip here:

Audience reactions: Amused and amazed

The Instagram reel has sparked an outpouring of reactions from viewers. Many have praised the chef for his daring skills and ingenuity, while others couldn’t help but inject a bit of humour.

(Also read: Chocolate idli with strawberry jam? Bengaluru street vendor's bizarre creation angers internet)

One viewer commented, “This takes multitasking to a whole new level! Imagine getting hit by chocolate from the sky.” Another viewer marvelled, “Only in Switzerland – chocolate-making in the air!”

Some viewers playfully speculated on potential mishaps, with one saying, “I would happily take a chocolate drop on my head if it’s from the Swiss skies.” Another comment read, “Is there anything more Swiss than making chocolate while flying over mountains?”

Not everyone, however, was focused on the culinary element. One viewer wrote, “The landscape stole the show for me. What a beautiful sight!” Meanwhile, another commented, “I can barely melt chocolate in my kitchen, and here he is, doing it while paragliding!”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //