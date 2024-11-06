Chef tempers chocolate mid-air while paragliding over Swiss countryside. Internet is in awe

In a recent viral reel, a chef takes chocolate-making to new heights – quite literally. Shared on Instagram by @dives_josh, the clip captures a pastry chef creating a chocolate masterpiece while suspended mid-air over Interlaken, Switzerland. The footage has left viewers in awe as he performs the delicate art of tempering and pouring chocolate while soaring in a paragliding harness. While paragliding over Switzerland, a chef made chocolate mid-air, wowing viewers online. (Instagram/dives_josh)

Suspended chocolate artistry

The video opens with the chef checking the chocolate’s temperature before his flight, ensuring it’s perfectly tempered for his high-altitude culinary venture. As the paragliding apparatus lifts him into the sky, he begins stirring the melted chocolate in a jar, carefully balancing his tools as he floats high above the picturesque Swiss landscape. Viewers are treated to breathtaking glimpses of the countryside below.

Crafting a chocolate bunny in the clouds

The most astonishing moment arrives as the chef carefully pours the chocolate into a bunny-shaped mould, coating its sides with precision despite the gentle turbulence of the flight. After fully lining the mould, he even crafts a chocolate base for the bunny. The clip concludes with his landing, where he proudly presents the finished product – a moulded chocolate bunny.

Watch the clip here:

Audience reactions: Amused and amazed

The Instagram reel has sparked an outpouring of reactions from viewers. Many have praised the chef for his daring skills and ingenuity, while others couldn’t help but inject a bit of humour.

One viewer commented, “This takes multitasking to a whole new level! Imagine getting hit by chocolate from the sky.” Another viewer marvelled, “Only in Switzerland – chocolate-making in the air!”

Some viewers playfully speculated on potential mishaps, with one saying, “I would happily take a chocolate drop on my head if it’s from the Swiss skies.” Another comment read, “Is there anything more Swiss than making chocolate while flying over mountains?”

Not everyone, however, was focused on the culinary element. One viewer wrote, “The landscape stole the show for me. What a beautiful sight!” Meanwhile, another commented, “I can barely melt chocolate in my kitchen, and here he is, doing it while paragliding!”