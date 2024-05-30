Indian family tours Switzerland for just ₹90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread
The man claims that his family of four toured Switzerland in just ₹90,000.
An Indian man took to X and claimed that his family of four vacationed in 25 cities in Switzerland for 11 days for just ₹90,000. Yes, you read it right! The man’s post has since gone viral, with 3.4 million views on the microblogging platform.
“No travel agency will take you to this route, but here's how we travelled Switzerland with 25+ cities in 11 days, including 4 boat cruises for a total price of ₹90k for a family of 2 adults and 2 kids using the Swiss travel system,” wrote X user @mehulshahca.
The man said that he got 2 adult Swiss Travel Pass for 15 days, which he got for ₹45,000, and a family card free, giving free travel to children under 16 years.
