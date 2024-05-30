Indian family tours Switzerland for just 90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread

An Indian man took to X and claimed that his family of four vacationed in 25 cities in Switzerland for 11 days for just ₹90,000. Yes, you read it right! The man’s post has since gone viral, with 3.4 million views on the microblogging platform. Indian man says the family of four vacationed in Switzerland for 11 days, 25 cities for just ₹ 90,000. (X/@mehulshahca)

“No travel agency will take you to this route, but here's how we travelled Switzerland with 25+ cities in 11 days, including 4 boat cruises for a total price of ₹90k for a family of 2 adults and 2 kids using the Swiss travel system,” wrote X user @mehulshahca.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The man said that he got 2 adult Swiss Travel Pass for 15 days, which he got for ₹45,000, and a family card free, giving free travel to children under 16 years.