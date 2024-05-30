 Indian family tours Switzerland for just ₹90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Indian family tours Switzerland for just 90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread

ByArfa Javaid
May 30, 2024 09:25 PM IST

The man claims that his family of four toured Switzerland in just ₹90,000.

An Indian man took to X and claimed that his family of four vacationed in 25 cities in Switzerland for 11 days for just 90,000. Yes, you read it right! The man’s post has since gone viral, with 3.4 million views on the microblogging platform.

Indian man says the family of four vacationed in Switzerland for 11 days, 25 cities for just ₹90,000. (X/@mehulshahca)
Indian man says the family of four vacationed in Switzerland for 11 days, 25 cities for just 90,000. (X/@mehulshahca)

Read| Switzerland tourism: Two sides of Swiss cities that showcase urban appeal and nature’s bounty

“No travel agency will take you to this route, but here's how we travelled Switzerland with 25+ cities in 11 days, including 4 boat cruises for a total price of 90k for a family of 2 adults and 2 kids using the Swiss travel system,” wrote X user @mehulshahca.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The man said that he got 2 adult Swiss Travel Pass for 15 days, which he got for 45,000, and a family card free, giving free travel to children under 16 years.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Indian family tours Switzerland for just 90,000? 11 days, 25 cities. Viral thread
© 2024 HindustanTimes
