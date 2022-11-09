Chef Vikas Khanna shares a video of himself practicing underwater yoga. Watch

Chef Vikas Khanna has always shared about his life. He has frequently spoken about his journey from a young cook to a chef; even his Instagram is filled with posts that show his day-to-day life. Recently, the Chef shared a video where he can be seen practicing yoga underwater. In the short video shared on his Instagram, you can see Chef Vikas in a pool. Then, he goes underwater and practices breathing. He can be seen submerged in the water for a few seconds. In the post's caption, the Chef wrote, "Underwater Yoga is like experiencing "the breath of God." Practice. Control. Breathing."

Take a look at the video of Chef Vikas Khanna doing yoga here:

This video was shared just a few days back, and since then, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 5000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Bro, great, but at the beginning stage, it should be practiced carefully. Keep smiling, keep going, God bless you and your team." A second person added, "Though you are doing it under proper guidance and supervision, but please be careful while holding your breath for so long underwater as the lung capacity does not increase overnight." A third user said, "The more you hold your breath underwater and keep your eyes open. The more it feels like the water revolves around you. Great experience."

