Chennai security guard shares 5-year salary journey, internet says ‘better than corporate jobs’

A Chennai-based security guard has won hearts online after sharing how his salary steadily increased over the last five years. The man, identified as Biki Nandi, posted an Instagram Reel documenting his salary progression from 2021 to 2026, and the clip has now gone viral for all the right reasons.

An Instagram user has shared how his salary grew over five years (Instagram/@biki_nandi_)

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What made the video stand out for many social media users was its honesty and simplicity. Nandi did not boast of luxury purchases or deliver motivational speeches. Instead, he provided a straightforward timeline of salary increments earned through years of work.

The video, which has clocked over 3 million views in just two days, struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised Nandi’s perseverance and celebrated his growth.

From ₹ 13,000 to ₹ 32,000

Nandi began his journey as a security guard in 2021 with a monthly salary of ₹13,000. The following year, his salary rose to ₹15,000.

By 2023, he was earning ₹18,000 per month. Throughout the video, Nandi appears in his security guard uniform at different workplaces and stages of his life, visually capturing his journey over the years.

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{{^usCountry}} A bigger jump came in 2024, when his salary increased to ₹24,000 a month. In 2025, he revealed he was earning ₹26,000, with the on-screen text reading: “Chennai 2025, 26k salary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bigger jump came in 2024, when his salary increased to ₹24,000 a month. In 2025, he revealed he was earning ₹26,000, with the on-screen text reading: “Chennai 2025, 26k salary.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Reel concluded with his current salary in 2026 — ₹32,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reel concluded with his current salary in 2026 — ₹32,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chennai right now salary 32k,” Nandi wrote while sharing the Reel on Instagram, where it has garnered over 3 million views in two days.

(Also read: Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got ₹9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck')

Internet says ‘congratulations’

The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory messages, with many users saying his salary growth was more impressive than what they had experienced in white-collar jobs.

“Men scroll, men see happy man...men happy,” read one comment under the clip.

“Bro, your increment is way better than an average pharma company employee,” another said.

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“Congrats bro, hope you enjoy Chennai,” a third person posted. A few people called it the “Power of switching jobs”.

Many asked Nandi if his company had vacancies after seeing his increments. “I have completed my graduation. please refer me bhaya,” a user said. “Even guard sir earning more than me,” another wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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