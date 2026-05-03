Chennai security guard shares 5-year salary journey, internet says ‘better than corporate jobs’
A Chennai-based security guard has won hearts online after sharing how his salary steadily increased over the last five years.
A Chennai-based security guard has won hearts online after sharing how his salary steadily increased over the last five years. The man, identified as Biki Nandi, posted an Instagram Reel documenting his salary progression from 2021 to 2026, and the clip has now gone viral for all the right reasons.
What made the video stand out for many social media users was its honesty and simplicity. Nandi did not boast of luxury purchases or deliver motivational speeches. Instead, he provided a straightforward timeline of salary increments earned through years of work.
The video, which has clocked over 3 million views in just two days, struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised Nandi’s perseverance and celebrated his growth.
From ₹13,000 to ₹32,000
Nandi began his journey as a security guard in 2021 with a monthly salary of ₹13,000. The following year, his salary rose to ₹15,000.
By 2023, he was earning ₹18,000 per month. Throughout the video, Nandi appears in his security guard uniform at different workplaces and stages of his life, visually capturing his journey over the years.
A bigger jump came in 2024, when his salary increased to ₹24,000 a month. In 2025, he revealed he was earning ₹26,000, with the on-screen text reading: “Chennai 2025, 26k salary.”{{/usCountry}}
A bigger jump came in 2024, when his salary increased to ₹24,000 a month. In 2025, he revealed he was earning ₹26,000, with the on-screen text reading: “Chennai 2025, 26k salary.”{{/usCountry}}
The Reel concluded with his current salary in 2026 — ₹32,000 per month.{{/usCountry}}
The Reel concluded with his current salary in 2026 — ₹32,000 per month.{{/usCountry}}
“Chennai right now salary 32k,” Nandi wrote while sharing the Reel on Instagram, where it has garnered over 3 million views in two days.
(Also read: Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got ₹9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck')
Internet says ‘congratulations’
The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory messages, with many users saying his salary growth was more impressive than what they had experienced in white-collar jobs.
“Men scroll, men see happy man...men happy,” read one comment under the clip.
“Bro, your increment is way better than an average pharma company employee,” another said.
“Congrats bro, hope you enjoy Chennai,” a third person posted. A few people called it the “Power of switching jobs”.
Many asked Nandi if his company had vacancies after seeing his increments. “I have completed my graduation. please refer me bhaya,” a user said. “Even guard sir earning more than me,” another wrote.