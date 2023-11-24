Child climbs onto the luggage conveyor belt, rescued by airport workers

After a young boy managed to evade security at Santiago International Airport in Chile, he climbed onto a conveyor belt. As per reports, thankfully, the child was spotted by the airport workers and was rescued. A video of this incident was also shared on X. Since being posted, it has garnered significant attention from netizens.

Snapshot of the child on the conveyor belt. (X/@crazyclipsonly)

This incident occurred on November 16. The video shows the boy climbing on the conveyor belt and going in various parts of the airport. As soon as the workers spot him, they quickly rush over to him. The workers can be seen jumping over the belt and safely bringing the child down. (Also Read: Woman asks for refund from Ryanair citing husband’s affair, airline responds)

This video was shared on X by the handle @crazyclipsonly. In the caption of the post, the page wrote, "Parents lose sight of their child at the airport."

Watch the video of the incident here:

This video was shared on November 23. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 17.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Thanks to the staff for proactive action. This could have gone wrong."

A second commented, "I had to fast forward to the end and make sure my guy was okay before I watched this. Glad he’s safe."

"How terrifying for those parents for that few minutes he was gone. But I bet they will keep a closer eye on him from now on," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "How does this happen?

I won’t even let my kid out of sight at the grocery store. I would be a mess."

A fifth added, "That poor man in black, you can see his heart racing."

After the incident, Chilean airport authorities told the newspaper La Tercera, “We are collecting all the information to determine how this situation occurred, and reinforce safety measures and protocols with the airline operators to prevent it from happening again, beyond the responsibility that parents and caregivers should have for the children.”

