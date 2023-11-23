close_game
News / Trending / Woman asks for refund from Ryanair citing husband's affair, airline responds

Woman asks for refund from Ryanair citing husband’s affair, airline responds

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 23, 2023 06:02 PM IST

A post on X about a woman asking for a refund from Ryanair citing her husband’s affair has gone viral. The tweet has gathered over 4 million views.

A woman took to X to share an unusual request to Ryanair regarding the refund of her ticket. Her post not only left people baffled but also attracted a reply from the airline. In her tweet she asked for a refund citing her husband’s affair.

Ryanair's reply to a woman's tweet on refund has sparked a chatter (Representational image).
Ryanair's reply to a woman's tweet on refund has sparked a chatter (Representational image). (Unspalsh/@artturijalli)

“Hi I booked flights for myself and my husband to go away. I've just found out he's having an affair! Can you refund the flights or at least change my name to his bit on the sides as she’s welcome to him!” she wrote and tagged the airline. Ryanair re-shared her post and wrote, “Emotional baggage costs extra, Karlie.”

Take a look at the tweets:

The post was shared a day ago and has since gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied replies. From appreciating Ryanair’s reply to expressing their doubts over the woman’s story, people flooded the comments section with reactions.

How did X users react to Ryanair’s reply?

“The lies people tell to get a reply from this account are unreal,” posted an X user. “You tell them Ryan,” added another. “Lol savage. This is the best customer feed online,” joined a third. “The admin remains undefeated,” wrote a fourth.

Thursday, November 23, 2023
