Passenger tries trolling Ryanair with a drawing, airline has a savage response

Ryanair took to X to share a reply to a flyer who tried trolling them with a hand-drawn picture. The savage reply by the airline has gone viral and prompted varied responses from X users. The image shows a sketch drawn by a Ryanair passenger. (X/@ameliaxasavin)

X user ameliaasavin shared a tweet a few days ago and wrote, “It’s ok Ryanair, I fixed the issue on my return flight.” The user also shared a sketch stuck beside what appears to be a flight seat without a window. It is a scene that one can usually see from the window of a plane. There’s also a caption written on the picture that reads, “If you know, you know.”

Ryanair reshared the post on their X handle along with a response that reads, “But not your art skills”.

Take a look at the flight-related tweets:

Ryanair’s reply, shared a day ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 3.9 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also received tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about Ryanair’s reply?

“Ouch,” wrote an X user. “ I love you Ryanair, I swear!” added another. “A for the effort tho,” joined a third. Many reacted to the post using laughing out loud emoticons.

