close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Passenger tries trolling Ryanair with a drawing, airline has a savage response

Passenger tries trolling Ryanair with a drawing, airline has a savage response

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 16, 2023 08:06 PM IST

“Ouch,” wrote an X user while reacting to Ryanair's reply to a hand-drawn picture.

Ryanair took to X to share a reply to a flyer who tried trolling them with a hand-drawn picture. The savage reply by the airline has gone viral and prompted varied responses from X users.

The image shows a sketch drawn by a Ryanair passenger. (X/@ameliaxasavin)
The image shows a sketch drawn by a Ryanair passenger. (X/@ameliaxasavin)

X user ameliaasavin shared a tweet a few days ago and wrote, “It’s ok Ryanair, I fixed the issue on my return flight.” The user also shared a sketch stuck beside what appears to be a flight seat without a window. It is a scene that one can usually see from the window of a plane. There’s also a caption written on the picture that reads, “If you know, you know.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Ryanair shares savage reply to customer’s complaint tweet

Ryanair reshared the post on their X handle along with a response that reads, “But not your art skills”.

Take a look at the flight-related tweets:

Ryanair’s reply, shared a day ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 3.9 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also received tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about Ryanair’s reply?

“Ouch,” wrote an X user. “ I love you Ryanair, I swear!” added another. “A for the effort tho,” joined a third. Many reacted to the post using laughing out loud emoticons.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out