China glass bridge cracks after teen hits it with umbrella; tourists evacuated

A glass panel on a famous glass bridge at a tourist attraction in central China was damaged after a teenager struck it with an umbrella, sparking public debate over the structure’s safety standards.

The Baoquan Glass Viewing Platform is located in China's Henan province.

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The incident took place on June 20 at the Baoquan Cliff World Scenic Area in Henan province, according to a report in South China Morning Post. The Baoquan Cliff World Scenic Area is a national 5A-rated tourist destination — the top category in China’s official tourism ranking system.

(Also read: Look down! World’s longest, highest glass-bottomed bridge reopens in China)

Visitors evacuated

A visitor quoted by SCMP said they were quickly escorted away by staff after stepping onto the attraction’s well-known glass bridge, thanks to the discovery of the crack.

Other visitors were also evacuated. There were no reports of injury.

Later, the area surrounding the cracked panel was closed off to visitors. However, tourists were allowed to explore other sections of the glass panel.

Spokesperson’s clarification

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{{^usCountry}} The following day, a spokesperson for the Chinese tourist attraction explained that the cracks had developed because a boy, likely a teenager, poked the glass bridge with his umbrella. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following day, a spokesperson for the Chinese tourist attraction explained that the cracks had developed because a boy, likely a teenager, poked the glass bridge with his umbrella. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson explained that the platform is built using three layers of laminated safety glass and that the teenager’s impact had damaged only the upper layer of a single panel.

They added that the structure’s overall strength, weight-bearing ability and safety performance had not been compromised.

The spokesperson also revealed that the damaged panel was being repaired, while the authorities were also coordinating with the original glass supplier to obtain a replacement matching the same brand and quality standards.

About the glass viewing platform

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The Baoquan scenic area is home to the world’s largest glass viewing platform, which earned a Guinness World Records recognition in 2023.

The cloud-shaped structure features a two-layer design, with the combined walking areas of both levels spanning more than 1,700 square metres, according to Guinness.

Located at the peak of the mountain and suspended about 180 metres above the ground, the Baoquan Glass Viewing Platform offers visitors sweeping views of the Taihang Mountains and the surrounding scenic area. The attraction is promoted as a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing tourists to walk above the cliffs and take in the region’s striking red sandstone landscapes and steep mountain walls.

(Also read: In pics: How China tests safety of world’s longest glass bridge)

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