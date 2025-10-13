Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
Chinese school faces backlash over ‘human bridge’ exercise where parents knelt for students

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:50 am IST

A Chinese school sparked outrage after parents knelt to form a “human bridge” for students in a controversial guilt education exercise.

A shocking incident in Henan province, central China, has drawn widespread outrage after a so-called “guilt education” exercise saw parents kneeling on the ground to form a “human bridge” while students stepped across their backs.

A Chinese school drew outrage after parents knelt to form a bridge that students walked over during a controversial “guilt education” activity.(Representational image/Unsplash)
A Chinese school drew outrage after parents knelt to form a bridge that students walked over during a controversial “guilt education” activity.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the bizarre activity took place at a county-level secondary school known locally for its “international education” programmes.

A viral video from the event shows emotional background music playing as a host encouraged blindfolded students to step forward, saying, “Go ahead.” The exercise was reportedly intended to instil a sense of responsibility and gratitude by making students feel guilt over their parents’ sacrifices.

Emotional reactions and shock

Public records indicate that those involved were first-year students, around 16 years old, who had only recently enrolled. One student, posting online, revealed that participants were unaware who was part of the bridge. “After removing her blindfold, one young woman realised she was stepping on her parents and immediately burst into tears,” the netizen wrote.

Another graduate claimed they too had participated in a similar “guilt education” event, where male students were made to lie on the ground. Such revelations have sparked widespread condemnation and debate across Chinese social media.

School issues apology and investigation launched

Following public backlash, the school issued an apology on October 7, as reported by SCMP. The statement read, “This activity was spontaneously organised by two classes with parental consent, but its improper execution led to misunderstandings from many netizens, for which we apologise.” The school added that it would improve teaching methods with greater emphasis on students’ mental well-being.

The local Education Bureau has since confirmed that it received complaints and has launched an investigation into the incident.

