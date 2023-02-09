Chocolate Day 2023: Twitter brimming with funny memes that will make you go ROFL

The month of love has started, and we entered the third day of Valentine’s Week. This day is known as Chocolate Day and is celebrated annually on February 9. It is customary to exchange chocolates or assorted candies on this day with your sweetheart. Many even send customized or handmade chocolates to their loved ones or try chocolate fusion dishes with their valentine.

(Also Read: Chocolate fusion dishes that netizens won’t recommend you to try with your date)

Singletons have a hard time coping with couples profoundly and madly in love celebrating the week of love. Many remember their exes during Valentine’s Week, and some long for someone special in their lives. And if you are alone this Valentine’s Week, don’t feel left out; instead, enjoy these hand-picked rib-tickling memes.

Grab your favourite snack item and beverage before you scroll further.

Ranbir Kapoor is telling us how to celebrate Chocolate day this year with our valentine. No, it’s not cringe but funny.

Jethalal’s sad tale has our sympathy.

One chocolate company to the other, “Jalwa hai hamara yahan.”

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal aptly predicted the profits of chocolate companies.

And Bassi is right!

With Chocolate day 2023 drawing closer, people are busy thinking about Teddy Day, which will be observed tomorrow by lovers across the world. February 11 will mark Promise Day, followed by Hug Day on February 12 and Kiss Day on February 13. The final day of love will be celebrated on February 14 and is known as Valentine’s Day. The day marks the end of the week of love, known as Valentine’s Week.

