IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cincinnati Zoo shares ‘then and now’ pictures of Kris the cheetah. They’re beyond adorable
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares ‘then and now’ pictures of Kris the cheetah. They’re beyond adorable

The zoo is here to make your heart melt with an adorable ‘then vs now’ picture of Kris the cheetah.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The images were shared on Cincinnati zoo's official Twitter account.(Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)

Photos and videos of the resident animals of the Cincinnati zoo are much loved by netizens. The adorable antics and cute snaps shared by the zoo are more than enough to brighten someone’s day. Once again, the zoo is here to make your heart melt with an adorable ‘then vs now’ picture of Kris the cheetah. The post shared on Twitter may definitely make you smile.

“How it started, how it’s going,” reads the caption over two photographs of Kris. The first image shows Kris’ little paw when he was a cub. The second video shows his paw as an adult.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on January 26, the post has garnered almost 5,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at Kris’ growth from a little cub to a handsome cheetah. The zoo also shared a recent picture of Kris as an adult animal and it is nothing less than adorable.

Here’s what others had to say

What do you think of Kris’ now and then pictures?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheetah cincinnati zoo & botanical garden
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP