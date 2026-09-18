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‘Client pays 5 lakh, I get 5%’: Techie claims employer blocking early exit after 220% hike offer

Techie claims landing a 220% hike at a new job, but alleges getting blocked from early release by the old company.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 10:43:02 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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A techie claimed they landed a 220% hike offer but were denied an early exit by their manager due to project renewals. The employee shared that they are considering absconding; however, social media users urged them to negotiate instead.

A techie asked Reddit users for help dealing with a situation at work. (Representational image created using AI.)
A techie asked Reddit users for help dealing with a situation at work. (Representational image created using AI.)

“Got a 220% Hike Offer but Current Company Is Delaying Early Release — What Should I Do?” an individual wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: ₹75 LPA job to build startup, but loses ‘every customer in 30 days’">Techie quits 75 LPA job to build startup, but loses ‘every customer in 30 days’

The person continued that they are a data engineer with 2 years of experience. “I recently found out that my client pays my company around 5L/month for my work, while I receive only around 5% of that. I’ve now got an offer with a 220% hike if I join next month.”

The employee said they don’t want to abscond and asked Reddit how to handle the situation.

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “Ask for a buyout option. Highly unlikely if you are billable, though. Parallely ask the new company to delay. Were they not aware of it? notice period?” The OP responded, “They are, but initially they offered low when I asked for revision, they told me I have to join early.”

Another posted, “You can request, but can’t force an early release. As a first thing, resign through the official process and keep negotiating for early release.” The OP shared, “I need it for medical reasons. I have explained it to the manager.”

Also Read: Techie claims job interviews in India are far tougher than in US: ‘For half the salary’

A third expressed, “This is the thing with resignations, if you don’t want to burn the bridges. The other company should also ideally respect your previous employer's notice period. Because this situation will come to them as well when your next employer offers you a 20-30 or 100+ per cent hike.”

A fourth wrote, “Best is asking the future company to delay the joining. In parallel, offer to buy out the remaining notice period. Even if you buy out the notice, you will have made that difference in a month. Giving a notice is a legal requirement, and the only alternative to that is a buyout if the organisation agrees.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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