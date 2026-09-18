‘Client pays 5 lakh, I get 5%’: Techie claims employer blocking early exit after 220% hike offer

A techie claimed they landed a 220% hike offer but were denied an early exit by their manager due to project renewals. The employee shared that they are considering absconding; however, social media users urged them to negotiate instead.

A techie asked Reddit users for help dealing with a situation at work. (Representational image created using AI.)

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“Got a 220% Hike Offer but Current Company Is Delaying Early Release — What Should I Do?” an individual wrote on Reddit.

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The person continued that they are a data engineer with 2 years of experience. “I recently found out that my client pays my company around ₹5L/month for my work, while I receive only around 5% of that. I’ve now got an offer with a 220% hike if I join next month.”

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{{^usCountry}} After getting the offer, the person resigned and requested an early release, but the company refused. “I’ve resigned and requested early release due to my low pay and urgent family medical expenses, but my manager says the project is in the renewal phase and will help only after that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After getting the offer, the person resigned and requested an early release, but the company refused. “I’ve resigned and requested early release due to my low pay and urgent family medical expenses, but my manager says the project is in the renewal phase and will help only after that.” {{/usCountry}}

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The employee said they don’t want to abscond and asked Reddit how to handle the situation.

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What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “Ask for a buyout option. Highly unlikely if you are billable, though. Parallely ask the new company to delay. Were they not aware of it? notice period?” The OP responded, “They are, but initially they offered low when I asked for revision, they told me I have to join early.”

Another posted, “You can request, but can’t force an early release. As a first thing, resign through the official process and keep negotiating for early release.” The OP shared, “I need it for medical reasons. I have explained it to the manager.”

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A third expressed, “This is the thing with resignations, if you don’t want to burn the bridges. The other company should also ideally respect your previous employer's notice period. Because this situation will come to them as well when your next employer offers you a 20-30 or 100+ per cent hike.”

A fourth wrote, “Best is asking the future company to delay the joining. In parallel, offer to buy out the remaining notice period. Even if you buy out the notice, you will have made that difference in a month. Giving a notice is a legal requirement, and the only alternative to that is a buyout if the organisation agrees.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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