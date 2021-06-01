Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

Pet parents who have been working from home don’t just have work commitments to deal with. They also have to manage the expectations their furbabies have from them - which include playing and cuddling all the time. This video posted on Instagram highlights just that and chances are it’ll leave you smiling. And if you’re a pet parent, you probably will relate to it as well.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page ‘ladyandtheblues’ which features the life of Lady the Golden Retriever. This video shows her being needy and clingy around her hooman who is working from home. The video, which has collected over four million views till now, makes for a great watch.

Take a look at the video below:

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected several reactions. While other doggo accounts have posted how they totally relate to Lady and her needs, many netizens have shared stories of their own doggos.

“Humans need lots of puppy play breaks,” reads a comment from a doggo page and it’s hard not to agree with the statement. “I hope you get some of dad’s paycheck ‘cause you’re clearly doing all the work,” says another.

“She's so sweet. I don't think I would have survived working from home for the past 14 months without my dogs. They make the best coworkers,” wrote an Instagram user. “Doggos make the work week better,” shared another.

What do you think of this video? Is your doggo like Lady?