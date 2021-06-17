CM Conrad Sangma shares amazing clip of fish sanctuary in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills

A video shared by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has left people amused. The video, shared on the chief minister’s personal Instagram handle, shows a fish sanctuary located in the Garo Hills in the state. There is a possibility that the video will stun you too.

“An amazing video of a fish sanctuary in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Communities have come together with the Government to preserve similar fish sanctuary,” CM Sangma wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows hundreds of fish swimming in the crystal clear water of the sanctuary. The amazing video on Instagram may prompt you to watch it on a loop.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 20,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of responses. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the place.

“This is very good. Many fish sanctuaries should be started,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, amazing,” posted another. “So beautiful,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of a fish sanctuary in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills shared by CM Conrad Sangma?