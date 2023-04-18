College student says, ''Ye toh doglapan hua' to Ashneer Grover. Watch his witty reply

Shark Tank India's ex-judge Ashneer Grover went viral after repeatedly saying his famous 'doglapan' dialogue on the show. Several people created various memes and shared videos of him saying this particular line. Now, a video that has taken over social media by storm shows a college girl having a fun conversation with Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover reacts to woman's 'doglapan' question.(Instagram/@Marisha Gupta)

In a video shared by Marisha Gupta, you can see her having an interaction with Ashneer Grover. She quotes him and says that "Sir, you said that backbenchers can be more successful than toppers. But you have been topping in life for a long time." Then she says, "Ye toh doglapan hua thoda (This is a little bit of a hypocrisy) To this, Ashneer Grover replies and says, "Agar top karke saab kaam chal raha hai toh, fir kyu na top kare? (If every thing seems fine after topping, then why shouldn't a person be at the top position in life?)

Watch the video below:

This post was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over two lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Mast question hai (Very funny question.)" Another joked, "Uno reverse." A third added, "She made a point, though." A fourth posted, "Absolutely love this."