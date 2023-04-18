‘10-minute delivery system…’: Ashneer Grover on protests by Blinkit delivery executives
Apr 18, 2023 02:06 AM IST
In Delhi-NCR, they delivery executives are protesting the revised pay structure the lowering of their payouts, from ₹25 per delivery to ₹15.
Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing issues at Blinkit, whose delivery executives are protesting the lowering of their payouts, BharatPe's former co-founder Ashneer Grover opined that the very concept of 10-minute delivery ‘has no economics.’
“Blinkit /Zepto – problem is not ₹15 for delivery against ₹50. Problem is 10Min delivery has no economics – low ticket size and low margin can never be solved through forced low delivery cost,” tweeted the ex-Shark Tank India judge.
" Blinkit journey: a 90 Min (bull run) --> Next day (bear run) -> 10 Min (bull run) -> ??" he added.
