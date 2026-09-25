Comedian Rajat Sood reacts after professor grabs student by collar during college event: 'I’m manifesting crime scenes'

Comedian Rajat Sood has reacted after a video showing a professor grabbing a student by the collar during his stand-up comedy event at a college in Gujarat's Ahmedabad went viral on social media. The event took place at Nirma University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during ‘Technofora 2026’, a three-day event organised by students of the university from September 18 to 20. Sood was among the performers at the event.

The event took place at Nirma University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Instagram/@jellyfish.5436204; @rajatsoodpomedy)

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Taking to Instagram, Sood joked that he somehow always ends up being present at “crime scenes” when something unexpected happens. He said that several people had messaged him asking whether he was also beaten by the faculty member. “Bhai, nahi. Mere saath aisa kuch nahi hua (Bro, no. Nothing like that happened to me),” Sood clarified.

The comedian then joked about his apparent tendency to be around when unusual incidents take place. “Mereko apne baare mein ek cheez samajh mein aa gayi hai ki main na, crime scene manifest kar raha hoon (I’ve realised one thing about myself - I think I’m manifesting crime scenes)” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to another recent controversy at Habitat, Sood said he had also been present when a venue was allegedly vandalised following a controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra. He also recalled the Nirma University incident, saying that the faculty member had come on stage to praise him after his performance. But at the time, a student said something, and the faculty member grabbed the student by the collar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to another recent controversy at Habitat, Sood said he had also been present when a venue was allegedly vandalised following a controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra. He also recalled the Nirma University incident, saying that the faculty member had come on stage to praise him after his performance. But at the time, a student said something, and the faculty member grabbed the student by the collar. {{/usCountry}}

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He joked that his experiences have left him feeling like he is constantly close to a ‘Crime Patrol’ episode. “Mujhe yeh samajh aa chuka hai ki main Crime Patrol ke episode se do kadam door rehta hoon. Poora jeevan mera emergency situation mein hi guzar raha hai (I’ve realised that I’m always just two steps away from a Crime Patrol episode. My entire life is being spent in emergency situations)” he said.

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(Also Read: 'Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai': Ahmedabad prof heckled by Bollywood dialogue, grabs student by collar | Video)

What happened at the Nirma University event?

A video circulating on social media shows the incident during the university event. As a professor delivered remarks from the stage, one of the students could be heard shouting “Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai (Make it quick, have to leave for Panvel)”, a popular dialogue from Bollywood film Golmaal 3.

The professor then called the student on stage and grabbed him by the collar while reprimanding him for interrupting. “I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever,” the professor could be heard saying in the viral video.

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The clip also showed Sood walking away from the stage and waving goodbye to the audience as the professor confronted the student.