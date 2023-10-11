Commuters risk life to board local train through half-open doors

A video capturing impatient passengers rushing to enter a train through a narrow opening of the door, each vying for a coveted spot inside, was shared online. The video was posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Automatic door in Mumbai trains.” The clip shows how the passengers hurled themselves through the half-open doors.

The image shows the commuters trying to board a local train. (Reddit/@Novel_Swimmer_8284)

The video opens to show the inside of a train with a few people standing near the door. A commotion is heard just outside the doors. Amid this, the automatic doors start opening, and what follows is people pushing each other to board the train. A person standing inside the train is also heard gesturing to those outside to slow down, but in vain.

As the video goes on, people are seen forcing their way through the semi-opened door while almost climbing on top of each other. The video ends with the door finally opening fully and the crowd rushing in.

Take a look at this video of people boarding a local train:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has received over 20,000 upvotes and counting. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this train video?

“How is it possible to do that everyday? I feel anxious just watching it,” posted a Reddit user. “They have no choice. They need to go to work, school whatever and local trains are the only practical option for most. Eventually, you get the hang of it,” commented another. “Why does it seem like they are trying to keep others out?” wondered a third. “Actually the door is automatic but the huge crowd is blocking the sensors and putting a lot of pressure on the doors due to which they failed to open properly,” explained a fourth. “Amount of daily stress is hard to imagine,” wrote a fifth.

