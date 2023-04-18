Content creator's hilarious reaction to mouth freshener dosa will leave you in splits. Watch

Dosa is one of the most popular South Indian delicacies. Many people enjoy having that paper-thin crispiness filled with masala and served with a side of sambhar and chutney. However, over the years, dosa has seen a lot of experimentation, from ice cream dosa to even fruit dosa. Now, another addition to such an experimental dosa variety is a mouth freshener dosa. Yes, you read that right.

Vlogger reacts to mouth freshener dosa. (Instagram/@thekurtaguy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by content creator and Instagram user @thekurtaguy, you can see him reacting to this mouth freshener dosa. The clip begins to show him questioning who comes up with such food variations and why these are being made. Further in the clip, you can see the making of this dish using a dosa batter- which is topped with butter, jaggery, and mouth freshener. Food blogger Mayur Surti originally shared the video of this off-beat dosa.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 19,000 times. The clip has also garnered several reactions.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Dosa left the chat." Another shared, "Thank god atleast they don't keep mouth wast has sambar ,toothpaste has chutney and chewing gum has palya." A third added, "Just dosa with chutney and sambhar is enough yaaaar. Don't traumatise dosa. #JusticeforDOSA."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON