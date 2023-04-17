Diljit Dosanjh shares behind-the-scenes look at Coachella performance, poses with Diplo. See pics

After becoming the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the Coachella music festival over the weekend, Diljit Dosanjh shared glimpses of the lead up to his act. The singer-actor performed some of his Punjabi hits on stage and announced, "Punjabi aageya Coachella oye (Punjabis have come to Coachella)!!" On Instagram, Diljit also shared pics of himself and his troupe getting ready for the performance. He also posed with DJ Diplo who attended his concert. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment'. Watch videos) On Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh put up pictures leading up to his Coachella performance on Sunday.

Tagging the official handle of Coachella, Diljit shared a series of photographs from the show. In the first picture, he is performing on stage in front of a large crowd. The next four photos show off his all black outfit, highlighted with a turban and black and white sneakers. The rest of the photos show his background dancers getting into costumes for their dance. The last photo shows Diljit mingling with Diplo before he went on stage.

The kudos continued to pour in from his fans and peers. His co-star Neeru Bajwa dropped clapping hands emojis, while singer Aditi Singh Sharma shared, "Just so proud @diljitdosanjh." One fan wrote, "HUGE respect Diljit. I have attended your born to shine concert at Mumbai. And when i saw the live on YT, i could feel i am there at Coachella and i cant even explain the feeling. Everyone had the same emotion, people who are tuning into live streams, the dancers behind, everyone had so much gratitude for you."

Diplo also shared a video of himself dancing at the concert and said, "First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it? @diljitdosanjh." The DJ and music producer has previously performed at the music festival a few times.

Diljit's director on his next Hindi film, Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali also shared a photo of his daughter Ida Ali attending his performance. He wrote, "Saadda vir te saaddi kudi coachella vich (My brother and my girl at Coachella). @diljitdosanjh you make us proud, first Indian at Coachella, glad you could make it @idaali11 #meravasdarahepunjab." Imtiaz's daughter is studying at a US university and therefore was present at his gig.

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Lilly Singh, Badshah and Sonam Kapoor also put up kudos to Diljit on their Instagram Stories. The singer-actor will perform again at Coachella on April 22. He will be seen in the Punjabi film Jodi on May 5, 2023.

