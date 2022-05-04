Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cops at Indore police station join hands to gift bike to delivery man. Watch
trending

Cops at Indore police station join hands to gift bike to delivery man. Watch

The video of the policemen at a police station in Indore gifting a bike to a delivery man was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, show the policemen with the delivery boy to whom they gifted a bike.(Twitter/@mohdept)
Published on May 04, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet gesture by policemen at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is receiving lots of love on Twitter. Shared on the official profile of Government of Madhya Pradesh’s Home Department, the video shows a few cops joining hands to gift a bike to a delivery man.

The video explains how a policeman noticed a man riding a bicycle while delivering food. Initially, he approached him and shared how he wanted to pay for the bike’s down payment and arrange for EMIs. The delivery man, however, conveyed that due to his financial responsibilities he won’t be able to pay the monthly instalments. That is when, the other policemen joined in to collect the necessary funds to buy a bike for him.

The video, besides telling the story, also showcases images and snippets of the delivery man receiving the bike as a gift.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,200 views. The share has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

“Police set a perfect example,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s very nice work,” shared another. “Salute to this police officer,” expressed a third. “Great job,” posted a fourth. A few also expressed their reactions by using thumbs up emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
twitter indore madhya pradesh
