Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along. Watch

Temjen Imna Along is an avid Twitter user. Be it sharing videos showing mesmerising beauty of nature or talking about his love for K-Pop, the tweets shared by the Nagaland minister never fail to create a buzz. Just like his recent share that shows a group of cops playing a version of ‘Try not to laugh’ challenge.

“No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules,” the minister wrote while posting the video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 42,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further received close to 3,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

“I wish I could have seen this game during my school days....would have been a lot of fun,” posted a Twitter user. “Too good, I also tried to keep my laughter at a check,” shared another. “What a fun way,” commented a third. “Brilliant team building exercise!!,” wrote a fourth.