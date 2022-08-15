Corgi dog gets identified as a package by security camera. Watch funny video

Corgi dogs are some of the cutest little balls of joy you can possibly encounter. While they might be little, the happiness that they bring into your day-to-day life is simply boundless. This particular video of one such Corgi doggo has been shared on Instagram and has earned several reshares. It opens to show how a dog lies around all day on the porch of a house. But, she gets recorded by the security camera as she does so.

The video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that gives more context as to what is happening in it. The caption says, "The whole package." It has been posted on the Instagram page for this Corgi doggo, who goes by the name of Bambi. It has more than 600 followers who eagerly anticipate the dog's daily uploads, which include both images and videos.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 23, the video has gotten more than 650 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "This brought me so much joy haha the loaf you ordered arrived." "I would like to order," another user adds. A third response shares, "A perfect package."