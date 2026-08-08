Corporate employee moonlights as food delivery driver to buy 6 lakh dream ring for girlfriend: ‘She deserves it’

In an inspiring show of commitment, a devoted boyfriend worked double shifts for eight months, delivering food late into the night after his regular office hours, to save for a dream engagement ring. Exhaustion took a backseat to love as he finally collected the custom piece to propose to his girlfriend.

The dream ring the man plans to use to propose to his girlfriend. (Instagram/@bradjcho)

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“Day 89 until I can buy an engagement ring to propose to my girlfriend,” Bradley Cho wrote in a recent Instagram post. A quick look at his feed shows daily videos capturing his journey to raise the required amount to buy a diamond ring for his girlfriend.

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In the video, he shared that he has finally raised $6,500 (approximately ₹6 lakh) to buy the “dream ring” that his partner deserves. The man went on to share how hard it was to reach his destination.

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{{^usCountry}} He recalled delivering food every night after his regular corporate job, recording himself, editing the videos, and getting ready for the next day. He recalled going to sleep at 2 am and waking up at 6 am for almost eight months. Cho further shared that during his mission, he also fell ill for two weeks and nearly got fired from his full-time job after his boss found one of his videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled delivering food every night after his regular corporate job, recording himself, editing the videos, and getting ready for the next day. He recalled going to sleep at 2 am and waking up at 6 am for almost eight months. Cho further shared that during his mission, he also fell ill for two weeks and nearly got fired from his full-time job after his boss found one of his videos. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Cho said it was all worth it because he now has the money to get the ring his girlfriend “truly deserves”.

In another video, shared later, he showed how he went to Wedding Bands & Co store to pick up the custom ring designed by Koorosh and his team. Cho explained that he purchased a lab-grown diamond with their birthstones on the side.

Take a look at the heartwarming videos:

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Ring designer responds:

“Bradley, what a journey. From the first time you walked into my store to finally putting this ring in your hands, it has been an honor to be a small part of your story. What impressed me most was never the ring or the number it was how much thought, effort, and love you put into every detail for Julia. Now there’s only one thing left… go get that YES! Koorosh and team,” the designer commented on one of Cho’s videos.

How did social media react?

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The man’s gesture was appreciated by many social media users, who urged him to share the proposal video. Several reacted to his posts with heart emoticons.

An individual expressed, “This gave me goosebumps! I’m so excited for you! And that ring!! The birthstones are so cool!!!” Another commented, “I’ve been here since day 1 and I am so so stoked to see all your hard work pay off and this become a reality, undeniable proof that hard work pays off.”

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A third posted, “Watching your journey since day one has been a privilege. Thank you for sharing this with us, and thank you for reminding us of what real, genuine love can look like. I'm ecstatic for you and Julia!! Congratulations!!”

A fourth wrote, “You should be so proud of yourself for sticking it through! Very happy for you and your beautiful fiancee-to-be.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Bradley Cho. This report will be updated when he responds.)