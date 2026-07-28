Corporate vs influencer life: Bengaluru women compare jobs, perks and struggles

Two Bengaluru-based women have caught the internet's attention after comparing their everyday lives as a corporate employee and a full-time content creator.

The duo shared that they both graduated from Christ University with a BBA degree. (Instagram/@monsoon.dey and @a.nanyaahh._)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, shared on Instagram by users @a.nanyaahh._ and @monsoon.dey, features Ananya, who works as an analyst at EY, and Monsoon, a full-time content creator and freelancer. Introducing themselves, the duo shared that they both graduated from Christ University with a BBA degree. The two then went on to compare different aspects of their careers, from income and work routines to commute, leaves and perks.

Speaking about income, Ananya shared that she receives a fixed salary on the same day every month. In contrast, Monsoon said that freelance earnings are unpredictable and often require "2-3 follow-ups and invoices" before payments are received.

When discussing work routines, the EY analyst described her day as "structured, planned, and sorted." Monsoon, meanwhile, said that she wakes up and decides "what's the vibe and deadlines for today."

Watch the video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo then compared their everyday commuting. While Ananya said that she spends an hour navigating Bengaluru traffic, Monsoon joked that her commute is simply "from my bed to the desk." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo then compared their everyday commuting. While Ananya said that she spends an hour navigating Bengaluru traffic, Monsoon joked that her commute is simply "from my bed to the desk." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The two also compared leave policies and lunch breaks. Ananya shared that she has to apply for leave in advance, while Monsoon said that she doesn't have to seek anyone's approval. Speaking about lunch, the analyst said that she waits for her scheduled break, while the creator admitted that she eats "if I remember to."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When discussing the downsides of their careers, Ananya said that corporate life can become stressful because of meetings and deadlines. Monsoon, on the other hand, said that content creation can feel lonely, describing it as "just you and your laptop every single day."

The duo also highlighted the biggest perks of their respective careers. Ananya pointed to benefits such as paid leave, a free gym membership and insurance. Monsoon said that the greatest advantage of being a creator is the freedom to work from anywhere and take vacations without seeking approval.

(Also Read: Indian woman in US shares what it's like to work at Google: 'Flexibility kaafi hai, par...')

How did social media react?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video has since prompted users to share their own experiences balancing corporate jobs and content creation.

One user wrote, "the freedom you get being a creator is beyond anything."

"As a Content Creator who also has a full time job, content creator job isn't as glamorous as it seems. Getting the money every month, is a HASSLE. There will be months when you have no income, and the stress that follows is insane. I like having my income coming at a set time every month. The assurance it gives is insane," commented another.

"Doing both is the best - both sides of brain satisfied," wrote a third user.

"Working as a full time senior software developer and part time creator gives you pros and cons of both," said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}