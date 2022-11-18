Cosmonauts spacewalk as ISS orbits 260 miles above the coast of Brazil. Watch

The different videos shared by the International Space Station (ISS) on Instagram often leave people stunned. Are you among them too? Then it is time to get amazed again as they have shared a latest video which captures an incredible scene. It shows two cosmonauts doing a spacewalk with the ISS orbiting 260 miles above the coast of Brazil.

“Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were conducting the first of four Russian maintenance spacewalks planned before the end of the year on Nov. 17, 2022, as the station orbited 260 miles above the coast of Brazil. The duo from Roscosmos prepared a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module,” ISS posted along with the video.

In the video, the cosmonauts are seen working outside the station with our gorgeous Blue Planet in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further received several comments.

“Space walks are about the coolest thing ever,” posted an Instagram user. “A view of a lifetime,” expressed another. “This is just amazing seeing the earth down there. I would be TERRIFIED BEYOND ALL REASONS,” commented a third. “That is so amazing,” wrote a fourth.

