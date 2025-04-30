A bizarre hypothetical question has taken over social media that tries to determine if 100 men could defeat one gorilla in a fight. The online trend has sparked heated debate across various social media platforms, including X, TikTok, and Reddit. The hypothetical question "Could 100 men defeat one gorilla?" has taken over social media. (Pixabay)

How did it all start?

According to Rolling Stone, the question was first proposed several years ago on TikTok. However, it gained widespread attention after an X post by user @DreamChasnMike. “i think 100 n****s could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the shit,” the user wrote, unleashing a gorilla-fight mania. Since then, social media has been filled with posts regarding the winner of this hypothetical fight.

Who would win? Social media's take

Social media users provided varied answers. While some said 100 men could easily take on one silverback gorilla, others supported the wild animal.

What did ChatGPT say?

We asked ChatGPT, “Could 100 men defeat one gorilla?” along with the “Think before responding” feature, the AI chatbot concluded that 100 average and unarmed men would lose against a healthy adult silverback gorilla.

“When you strip away the hype and look at raw biology and combat dynamics, the answer is clear: 100 average, unarmed men would almost certainly lose against a healthy adult silverback gorilla—unless they’re exceptionally trained, extremely coordinated, and willing to use tools or restraints,” the AI chatbot shared. It added that a gorilla has more strength, speed, agility, and reach than a human.

“One hundred men without training tend to panic, hesitate, or trample one another. Chaos gives the gorilla windows to isolate and disable attackers one by one,” ChatGPT continued, adding, “Forming a true 'swarm' requires discipline (think military drills), clear leadership, and practice. Absent that, the crowd effect turns into confusion at the critical moment.”

The AI chatbot concluded, “Bottom line: Against raw muscle, explosive speed, and lethal instincts, sheer numbers of unarmed, untrained men are unlikely to prevail. A gorilla’s physiology and battlefield advantage tip the scales decisively in its favour.”

An expert’s opinion

Tara Stoinski, president, CEO, and chief scientific officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, told Forbes that a gorilla possesses great physical strength and thick skin that is quite tough to penetrate.

The CEO added that even if the group of men wins, they won’t all be alive. Adult male gorillas can weigh up to 440 pounds and reach a height of six feet when standing on two legs.

However, he also talked about the human skill of forming a group. “It’s just an issue of sheer numbers,” Stoinski continued, adding that humans have the capability to “strategise, coordinate, and multitask.”