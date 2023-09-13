Couple caught having sex mid-air aboard easyJet flight, escorted off plane

A shocking incident on an easyJet flight from Luton to Ibiza has left people in disbelief. A couple was caught having sex in the toilet of the easyJet flight and a video of the incident has since gone viral. The couple was later escorted by police when the plane landed in Ibiza, the Independent reported.

The man shut the door of the toilet after being caught by the easyJet cabin crew.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

In the video that is being widely shared online, a cabin crew member can be seen standing outside the toilet. When he opened the door, the couple was caught in a compromising position. The reaction from fellow passengers was a mix of cheers and shouts, while some were visibly embarrassed, covering their mouths in disbelief.

Upon landing in Ibiza, police officers were waiting to escort the couple off the aircraft. An easyJet spokeswoman confirmed the incident and told MailOnline: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”

Interestingly, there is no specific law in the United Kingdom addressing sexual activity on an aeroplane. However, it is considered an offence to intentionally engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory, as outlined in section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, reported the Evening Standard.

