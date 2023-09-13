13-hour flight, a farting dog, and a couple's nightmare with Singapore Airlines

Imagine this: you are on a 13-hour long flight and specially booked premium seats for extra comfort. But soon, your experience turns into a nightmare due to a farting and snorting dog. What would you do in such a situation? Farting, snorting dog ruins a couple's 13-hour-long flight. (Unsplash)

When a couple from New Zealand faced exactly this, they demanded a refund from Singapore Airlines.

Gill and Warren Press were travelling from Paris to Singapore when they discovered that a passenger had brought an emotional support dog with them, who would just not stop farting. (Also Read: Aboard a charter flight, couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan. Viral video divides netizens)

"I heard this noise – a heavy snorting. I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing. I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip,’" Gill Press told New Zealand-based news organisation Stuff.

After facing discomfort, Gill raised a complaint with the flight attendant, who offered them seats at the back of the economy row. At first, the couple decided to stay put, but by halfway through the flight, the dog's presence had become intolerable due to the smell. Soon, the duo moved to the economy seats.

As per Mirror, the cabin crew ensured Gill and Warren that their complaint was registered and that they would soon hear from the airlines. However, as three weeks passed and no word came from Singapore Airlines. Later, they sent a follow-up email and eventually received a travel voucher worth £95 as compensation.