Couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan at their baby shower, video goes viral

Dance videos are pretty popular on social media. From people dancing their hearts out at weddings and parties to people recreating viral dance steps, social media is filled with countless shares. Now, a video of a couple dancing at their baby shower is doing the rounds on Instagram and is bound to uplift your mood in the nick of time. Chances are, you may even watch the video on loop.

“Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower!!!” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Dimple Brahmbhatt. According to her Instagram bio, she is a bridal makeup artist and is based in Mumbai. While sharing the video, she tagged Instagram users Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh. The now-viral video captures Shivani and Nishiket dancing to the song Maan Meri Jaan at their baby shower as the guests cheer them on. What’s more, mom-to-be Shivani leads the performance, and Nishiket cutely follows her.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has collected over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected sweet responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted in the comments section:

“Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not,” wrote an individual. Another commented, “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it.” “This is love,” commented a third. “My 20 months old just said wow looking at this dance,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon. A fifth expressed, “Treat to eyes.”

