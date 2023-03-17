Couple recreates Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s romantic moment from Jab We Met in theatre

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama Jab We Met has a special place in people’s hearts. From recreating different scenes from the film to dancing to its hit tracks, there are different videos on the Internet that perfectly show the popularity of the movie among the fans. One such video was shared online and is creating a buzz. It captures a couple recreating a scene from the movie in a theatre.

Couple recreates Jab We Met moment in theatres.(Instagram/@shahidkapoor_loveofmylife)

The video is posted on an Instagram page. A part of the caption reads, “Efforts do matter.” The video opens to show the movie playing on the big screen in a theatre. Within moments, a couple stands up and recreates a scene from the song Tum Se Hi. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the happy reaction from the onlookers.

Take a look at the lovely video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 6.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

An Instagram user reacted and claimed that the video shows her and her boyfriend. “OH MY GOD, this is me and my boyfriend haha. Glad you recorded us, can you please send the video to me personally,” she expressed.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to the video:

“My future man please take the notes,” joked an Instagram user. “Some say it's just to show off but it's truly worth it,” expressed another. “Protect him at any cost,” commented a third. “How does it feel to live my dream,” wrote a third.

