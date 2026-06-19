Couple shares why they moved to Thailand while paying same rent as Tier 1 Indian city

An Indian couple has taken to social media to share why they chose to relocate to Thailand, sparking a conversation on modern urban living. While emphasising that India will always be home, the creators explained that their day-to-day quality of life improved dramatically after the move. Interestingly, they noted that their rent in Thailand costs about the same as in many Tier 1 Indian cities, but the accompanying lifestyle, lack of traffic, and overall safety offered a significantly better experience.

The couple who relocated from India to Thailand. (X/shreya.x.amit)

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“‘Why did you move to Thailand?’ India will always be home. But after spending time in Thailand, we realized our day-to-day quality of life felt… better,” read a post shared on Shreya and Amit’s joint Instagram account.

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The post continued, “Rent costs us about the same as many Tier 1 Indian cities, but the lifestyle that comes with it feels very different. No, we don’t have 10-minute deliveries. But when there’s a 7-Eleven every few hundred meters, you rarely need them.”

Shreya shared, “People are kind. Strangers smile. They hold doors open. They respect personal space. Most interactions feel less transactional and more human. As a woman, walking home late at night doesn’t feel like a risk assessment exercise. I don’t find myself constantly staying hyper-vigilant.

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{{^usCountry}} The post continued to highlight the differences in lifestyles between the two countries. “And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn’t feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafés. More time together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post continued to highlight the differences in lifestyles between the two countries. “And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn’t feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafés. More time together.” {{/usCountry}}

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The post is accompanied by a video that shows glimpses of the couple’s life. It captures them enjoying their time and exploring Thailand.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Shreya and Amit. This report will be updated when they respond.)

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Just got back from Thailand, but I’m mentally still there!” Another added, “We just moved to Bangkok.... feeling motivated after ur post... Hope I can also feel the same after spending time there.”

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A third commented, “I have lived in Bangkok for 12 years. I can relate to this.” A fourth wrote, “I simply wish I could also take this step. Thailand has all the reasons to fall in love with - btw all the best and love to you guys.”

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