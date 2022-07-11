Couple signs wedding contract with pizza and saree conditions, video goes viral

There are several videos online that showcase couples in India breaking stereotypes during their weddings. For instance, the groom wearing sindoor on their forehead, a female priest solemnising the wedding, or a bride riding a horse and taking her baraat to the groom's house. Now, a video of a couple signing a wedding 'contract' after their marriage, has been doing the rounds on social media and has left netizens in splits.

The video has been shared by an Instagram page named Wedlock Photography Assam. "Wedding contract," they wrote in the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video showcases the bride Shanti and groom Mintu inking a wedding contract. The wedding contract has a long list of dos and don'ts, including one pizza a month and shopping after every fifteen days.

Watch the video below to check the complete list:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gained more than 39.4 million views and over 1.9 million likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"Only one pizza in one month," commented an individual with laughing emoticons. "Shopping after 15 days," pointed another. "That's an expensive and high-risk investment," joked a third. Many also tagged their future partners and asked if they wanted a similar contract.