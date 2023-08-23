Cow's adorable reaction to a man singing for it will win you over. Watch

An adorable video of a man singing for a cow has gone viral on social media. What's more, the cow's reaction to it has won the hearts of many.

The image shows a man singing for a cow. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The clip opens to show a man sitting on the ground with a guitar in his hands. The cow is sitting right beside the man with its head on his shoulders. As the man sings, the cow seems to be enjoying the tune and can be seen reacting to it.

This post was shared on Instagram by the Good News Movement. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Jenna the cow loves moosic, what a beautiful bond to witness."

Watch the video of the man singing to the cow here:

This post was shared just a day ago. The video has garnered over 1.1 million views. It also has received several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "This is beautiful!" A second posted, "What a sweet sweet girl." "OMG! She is mesmerized! What a sweet video!" expressed a third.

A fourth said, "This man must be a lovely person." A fifth commented, "She's thoroughly enjoying it." A sixth shared, "I don’t even have to listen. This is the cutest thing!"