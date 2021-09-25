Crawling cat reminds people of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Watch

A video of a cat shared by Instagram on their own platform has now reminded people of the fictional dragon Toothless from the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon. There is a chance that the video will remind you of the same character too and also make you giggle.

“License to crawl. On today’s #WeeklyFluff we are sneaking into the weekend with Lucky (@lucky_theblackcat_1), a 1-year-old American shorthair rescue cat who goes into stealth mode when she’s excited,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Is that toothless,” shared Pawri famed Dananeer. To which an Instagram user replied, “My exact thoughts.”

“Black cats are so beautiful,” posted another. “Cute,” shared a third. Many posted fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts about the video?

