Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Crawling cat reminds people of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Watch
trending

Crawling cat reminds people of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Watch

Instagram shared the video of the cat that reminded people of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The image shows a crawling cat.(Instagram/@lucky_theblackcat_1)

A video of a cat shared by Instagram on their own platform has now reminded people of the fictional dragon Toothless from the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon. There is a chance that the video will remind you of the same character too and also make you giggle.

“License to crawl. On today’s #WeeklyFluff we are sneaking into the weekend with Lucky (@lucky_theblackcat_1), a 1-year-old American shorthair rescue cat who goes into stealth mode when she’s excited,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Is that toothless,” shared Pawri famed Dananeer. To which an Instagram user replied, “My exact thoughts.” 

“Black cats are so beautiful,” posted another. “Cute,” shared a third. Many posted fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Purnia is set to become book lovers’ paradise with libraries in 190 panchayats

Video of colourful pasta dough is oddly satisfying to watch. Seen it yet?

How to head for a ‘sassy weekend’? Kid riding a scooter shows

Cute cat shows how to ‘adopt’ a human. Watch sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP