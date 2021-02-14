IND USA
Twitter joins the 'pawri' as Yashraj Mukhate's mashup track goes viral
The image is a meme shared in response to the viral pawri horai hai song.(Twitter/@yuvaa)
trending

Twitter joins the 'pawri' as Yashraj Mukhate's mashup track goes viral

Twitter accounts of Netflix India, PIB Fact Check also joined the fun with some amusing tweets.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer who has made a name for himself in making iconic tracks out of some dialogues or meme-worthy content is back in action and how!

#PawriHoriHai, this hashtag has taken social media by storm and Yashraj Mukhate's new composition is going viral and netizens continue to groove to this party anthem. However, it is important to note where the word "pawry" came from.

Earlier this week, Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media in which she is seen to be vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she can be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)."

Mobeen saying party as "pawry" took the social media by storm and looks like Mukhate has also stepped on the bandwagon to use "pawry" to make a party anthem that everyone can groove to.

Mukhate made a new composition out of this viral content and he captioned the post as: "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai."

As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh who gave their approval to this "pawry anthem".

Netflix India's account also jumped on the bandwagon and the official Twitter handle tweeted pictures from Golmaal directed by Rohit Shetty and captioned the post as: "Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hai, hope we are not too to the party."

PIB Fact Check's official account tweeted that one may not be able to "pawwry" at the moment, but people who missed out can join their party to bust fake news.

Several other users took to Twitter to approve of Mukhate's new "pawwry anthem" and memes still continue to flock in.

While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on Twitter, the video has over a million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone.

Mukhate has earlier composed several iconic tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy.'

