‘Crazy for real’: Stunning snow cave cafe near Kaza has internet buzzing

A video shared by content creator Kanwar Pal Singh has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an awe-inspiring snowy wonderland in Lingti, a picturesque village near Kaza in Himachal Pradesh. The reel, posted on Instagram, offers viewers a glimpse of an extraordinary snow cave that has left many spellbound for its magical and monastery-like appearance. The cafe is located in Lingti village. (Instagram/@Kanwar_Photos)

Introducing the location, Singh states, “I am in Lingti, a small village near Kaza,” before unveiling the breathtaking snow cave. According to him, the cave was meticulously crafted by the local villagers. Inside, the enchanting view is enhanced by the glow of small bulbs, which create a dreamy and surreal ambiance. At the heart of the cave lies a statue surrounded by shimmering ice stalagmites, commonly referred to as icicles. Adding to the allure, a small water body flows within the cave, completing its ethereal charm.

What makes the experience even more unique is the hospitality offered at the site. Singh mentions that visitors can savour tea and Maggi inside the snow cave, making it an ideal spot for adventurers and explorers looking for an offbeat experience.

According to the caption, the Ice Café in Lingti is a remarkable creation by the local villagers, who diligently spray water every night to preserve the ice and maintain its stunning form.

Take a look at the video:

The video has resonated deeply with social media users, sparking widespread admiration for the beauty of Lingti’s snow cave. Many expressed their desire to visit the location, with several adding this mesmerising destination to their travel bucket lists.

A user wrote, Wowwww beautifu.” Another added, “This is crazzyyyyy fr.”

Kaza, the picturesque capital of the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, is a serene destination nestled amidst the rugged Himalayan mountains. Located at an altitude of approximately 3,800 meters (12,500 feet), it serves as a cultural and commercial hub for the region. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, Kaza is surrounded by snow-capped peaks, pristine rivers, and charming villages, Lingti being one of them, that offer an unparalleled glimpse into the unique lifestyle of the high-altitude Himalayas. The town is also a gateway to iconic attractions such as the Key Monastery, one of the oldest and most revered monasteries in Spiti, and the high-altitude villages of Hikkim, Langza, and Komic.