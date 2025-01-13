Menu Explore
Planning a trip to Shimla, Manali? Himachal Pradesh braces for snow and rain from January 16-19

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla
Jan 13, 2025 05:21 PM IST

Shimla to Manali: Himachal's tourist spots to freeze over with fresh snow; here's what tourists planning their trip to the hills need to know.

The local meteorological office on Monday predicted rain and snow in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh from January 16-19, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the January 14 night.

A man walking through the snow covered apple orchids after fresh snowfall at Golo village in Kotkhai in Shimla on Sunday. Escape to the hills! Himachal's snow and rain forecast will amaze you.(Photo by Deepak Sansta/HT)
A man walking through the snow covered apple orchids after fresh snowfall at Golo village in Kotkhai in Shimla on Sunday. Escape to the hills! Himachal's snow and rain forecast will amaze you.(Photo by Deepak Sansta/HT)

Snow and rain were seen at isolated places since Sunday evening, with Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti district receiving 1 cm of snow, Kalpa 0.4 cm, while state capital Shimla witnessed traces of snow.

Bharmaur received 5 mm of rain followed by Nahan 4.1 mm, Poanta Sahib 3.2 mm, Rajgarh and Banjar 3 mm each, and Dhaulakuan and Dalhousie 2 mm each.

The tribal areas and higher reaches shivered under piercing cold wave conditions with Kukumseri recording a night temperature of minus 12.3 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state, followed by Tabo at minus 10.9 degree, Keylong minus 8.7 degree, Samdho minus 7 degree and Kalpa minus 3.6 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature hovered around the freezing point at most of the tourist destinations. Narkanda recorded a night temperature at minus 2.5 degree Celsius, Manali minus 1.1 degree, Kufri minus 0.8 degree, Dalhousie 0.6 degree, and Shimla 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave continued unabated in parts of Una, Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

Ground frost was observed in Shimla, Jubbarhatti and Bilapsur while dense fog engulfed Sundernagar and Mandi saw moderate fog, the Met office said.

The winter season rain deficit from January 1 to 13 stood at 81 per cent as the state received 4.8 mm of rain against 25.5 mm normal rainfall seen during this period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
