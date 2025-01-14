Rain, snow likely in parts of HP today, tomorrow: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light snowfall at multiple locations with a few spells of moderate snowfall likely over parts of mid and high-hills of Himachal from Wednesday to Thursday. Tourists enjoying a sunset in Manali on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The weather office said a few spells of light rain or snowfall along with occasional moderate spells are expected in popular tourist destinations, including Naldehra, Manali and the Shimla city.

Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley and Sissu may experience light snowfall interspersed with one or two moderate spells, the IMD said.

In its daily bulletin on Tuesday, IMD said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees during the next 24 hours.

It is expected to fall by four to five degrees over many parts of the state for the subsequent two to three days, the bulletin added.

While no large change in minimum temperature predicted during the next 48 hours, it is likely to fall gradually by two to four degrees over mid and high-hills for subsequent two to three days, IMD said, and added that no large change is likely in minimum temperature over plain areas of the state.

State sees dry weather

The weather was mainly dry over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change in minimum temperatures in some parts of the state even as tehre was an appreciable change in maximum temperatures, IMD said.

The maximum temperatures at most weather stations were recorded two to four degrees above the normal values, the IMD added.

A severe cold wave was observed in Berthin and a cold wave was seen in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts. Ground frost was observed in Bilaspur.