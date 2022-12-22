‘Crew are human too’: Jet Airways CEO tweets supporting IndiGo staff after her video of fight with passenger goes viral

Sajiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, has responded to the viral video that captures a heated exchange between a passenger and an IndiGo air hostess on a Delhi-bound flight over food. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Kapoor supported the IndiGo air hostess and shared that ‘crew are human too’ and that he has witnessed crew being called ‘servant’ on board flights.

“As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called ‘servant’ and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under,” wrote Jet Airways CEO in a Twitter post.

Take a look at his tweet below:

While replying to his own tweet, he recalled an incident and wrote, “... some years ago where a new crew, just 19 years old, was slapped by a pax because his meal choice was not on board. I met her the same day, she was inconsolable and said this is not what she signed up for. She quit flying the same day. At that time there was no unruly pax policy in India. This was one of the incidents that led to that to be introduced eventually. As I have always said, the customer is always right... until he (or she) is wrong. Physical or verbal abuse or humiliation is NEVER acceptable.”

Since being shared a day ago, his primary tweet has collected more than 8,800 likes and thousands of retweets. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the IndiGo incident:

“My daughter was a passenger on this flight and she was witness to the entire incident…this video is one sided … as per her the passenger was very very rude and compelled her to reply back .. hope she gets justice,” posted an individual. “Agree with you sir, I am amazed at the patience of the Airline staff, some passengers are out right atrocious, but majority of the time the staff tries their best to help out. Though I do believe a lot of awareness on flying etiquette is needed for the passengers,” wrote another. “Worst part is the critique she’s facing on social media for not following customer is ‘King’ policy! Hope the HR and Crew Training bosses at 6E are sensitive about this. They need to stand by their team,” commented a third.

