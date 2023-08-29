Crew members pose on plane’s wing, land in trouble with airline

A viral video of a few crew members standing on a wing of a plane has drawn criticism from their company, Swiss International Air Lines. As per reports, the airline management has labelled the incident as “unprofessional” and “extremely dangerous”. They also added that the crew members are allowed to climb onto the wing only in case of “emergency evacuation.”

What does the video show?

The image shows crew members perched on top of a wing of a plane. (X/@aviationbrk)

The video was posted on the X handle Breaking Aviation News & Videos. “SWISS cabin crew in serious trouble for taking selfies on a 777 wing in Buenos Aires,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a female crew member standing on the wing. Soon, she enters inside the plane and her place is taken by a male crew member who goes on to show a few poses.

“The video was taken a few days ago in Buenos Aires, shortly before the return flight to Zurich via Sao Paulo. According to the airline, there were no passengers on board at the time. Instead, they were able to watch the dangerous action of the crew from the terminal,” the handle added.

How did the airline respond?

"What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening,” Michael Pelzer, a Swiss Airline spokesperson, told the Sun. "The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five meters (16.4 feet) high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating,” he added.

“This behavior will not be tolerated. The behaviour of the employees in the video neither corresponds to our security requirements nor does it reflect the high level of professionalism of our employees,” he further said.

Take a look at the video of the airline crew members:

The video was posted on August 25. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over one million views. The share has also gathered several comments. While some criticised the incident, a few spoke in the support of the crew members.

“Oh, very professional. Will take a pass on Swiss going forward,” posted an X user. “They were testing the sturdiness for emergency exit,” joked another. “This is so risky,” added a third.

“They’re just enjoying, leave them alone,” shared a fourth. “Calm down! Those wings can support the weight of a human. Let them have their pictures,” wrote a fifth.

