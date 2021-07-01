Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people
trending

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

The crocodile spotted in Karnataka was recused by forest officials and released into a river.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The image taken from the video of the crocodile spotted in Karnataka.(Twitter/@ANI)

Have you ever seen the videos which are scary but also fascinating? This video involving a crocodile is one such clip. The clip shows the reptile strolling through a village in Karnataka. The video has now gone viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms.

The video was shared on Twitter by ANI. “A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the crocodile leisurely moving through a street.

Take a look at the video. Chances are it may leave you amazed.

With over 15,000 views, the video has gathered nearly 800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying. Just like this individual who wrote, “Crocodile be like,” and shared this image:

“Crocodile - Ye kahan aa gaye hum,” joked another. “Dog be like, ‘naah, it's not the regular lizard. I'm out’,” shared a third.

A few expressed their relief that the animal was rescued and released into the river.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter karnataka

Related Stories

trending

Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP