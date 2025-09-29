Customer insists delivery agent climb 7 floors after lift breaks down, video sparks outrage

A delivery agent’s ordeal of being asked to climb seven floors in a building without a working lift has gone viral, igniting a debate about the dignity and treatment of gig workers in India. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a customer living on the seventh floor refusing to meet the delivery executive halfway, despite being aware that the lift had been out of service for two days. The incident has sparked sharp reactions online.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to the post, the agent called the customer to explain the situation and suggested a compromise. He requested that the customer descend three floors, while he would climb four floors, making the task easier. However, the customer rejected the request, saying, “I placed an order online so that I don’t have to climb down the stairs."

In response, the delivery agent stated, “I will cancel the order and you won’t be able to place any ‘cash on delivery’ orders in the future.” The customer agreed, replying, “Yes, cancel the order.”

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked sharp reactions online, with many users calling for empathy towards delivery workers who often endure long hours, low pay, and physically demanding conditions.

“Unfortunately some think that delivery boys are their personal servants. No respect for a fellow human, no labour dignity,” one user wrote.

“Delivery agents already work long hours under immense pressure, often in harsh conditions, just to make our lives easier. Expecting them to climb seven floors with no lift shows how insensitive we’ve become as a society. A small gesture of empathy, meeting them halfway, offering a glass of water, or simply being kind can ease their burden,” commented another.

“Stop treating delivery people like machines, they’re humans too,” remarked a third user.

“This is a clear example of how we often take the hard work of delivery agents for granted. They go above and beyond, facing so many obstacles, just to make our lives easier. It's crucial for customers to be more considerate and understand the challenges these workers face daily. A little empathy and respect can go a long way in making their jobs a bit easier,” expressed another.