Cute baby goat at a farm learns how to ride wooden seesaw. Watch adorable video

In this video posted on Facebook by Mother the Mountain Farm, a cute baby goat called Bird, has learnt how to use a seesaw. 
This baby goat named ‘Bird’ has learnt how to ride a seesaw.&nbsp;(facebook/@MotherTheMountainFarm)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 05:56 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Do you remember your first time at a playground? What was your favourite ride? Was it the slide, the swing or the seesaw? This cute video posted by Mother the Mountain Farm on Facebook will remind you of those days. In it, viewers can see that a cute baby goat is blissfully going from one side of the seesaw to the other. 

“The sweetest moment,” reads the caption to this video. “Today Bird learned how to use the see-saw. He’s so proud of himself at the end,” the caption continued, followed by a goat and a fairy emoji. A goat named Bird, yes, you read that right!

At the end of the video, the person recording the video can be heard saying, “that’s so impressive, congratulations!” To this, the cute goat comes forward to get some well-earned head scratches.

View this beautiful video for yourself:

Shared five days ago on Facebook, this video has already managed to rake in 1.9 million views and several sweet reactions from people around the world.

“What a clever little goat, looks as though he is really enjoying himself,” reads a comment. “You can see his mind practically figuring it out,” observed another. “I could watch him all day long. He is simply beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

