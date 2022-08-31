Cute Beagle puppy’s ears are so big that human has to hold them while it eats

When our pets do things, no matter if they are dogs, cats, puppies or kittens, they often end up needing our help while they do so. A video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, shows one such adorable puppy who has such big and floppy ears that it becomes too much for it to carry around. The video progresses to show the little puppy eating some food from its equally tiny food bowl, but all of this while its pet dad holds its ears for it so that they don’t get in the food and interrupt the process. The caption that this adorable video of the puppy has been shared with reads, “To those little cute things my hoomans do for me.”

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable Beagle puppy named Terry. The adorable pooch has over 400 followers on this page where photos and videos of its day-to-day antics and overall cuteness keep getting posted on a regular basis. There is a good chance that this particular video that shows one such moment will definitely want to make you keep watching it on loop, and for good reason.

Watch the video of the Beagle puppy right here:

Posted six days ago, this video has received over 2.36 lakh likes on it so far. It has also received several comments from Instagram users who happen to be dog lovers and well-wishers alike.

A comment reads, “Use a scrunchie.” “Get her a bandanna, it really helps,” suggests another Instagram user. “Lil baby,” posts a third.