Cute bird being fed a grain of rice with chopsticks will make your day. Watch

Are you looking for a video that will instantly bring a smile to your face? Then look no further because here is just the right one. This video posted on Instagram shows how a little bird is sitting on a table and enjoying a grain of rice as a treat.

The video opens to show a beautiful, blue-feathered bird sitting a little farther away from the camera and eyeing a bowl. The camera then pans to show that the bowl contains cooked rice. Soon enough, a person lifts up a grain of rice using a pair of chopsticks and extends it towards the bird.

The happy little creature marches closer towards the camera and quickly eats the rice. The bird is an Indian ringneck parrot, as is clarified in the tags shared along with the video. “When rice is life,” reads the caption, followed by a cooked rice emoji.

Watch the sweet pet video here:

Since being shared around seven days ago, this cute video has garnered more than 7,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from bird lovers.

“That’s how I feed my bird too lol,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Rice rice baby,” posted another, referencing the song Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice. “Sweet bird said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much!’ Now we know that sweet bird must have more than one…” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

